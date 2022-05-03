Business Break
Opelika adds 8 EV charging stations

The City of Opelika and Opelika Power Services have announced eight new Level 2 electric...
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika and Opelika Power Services have announced eight new Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the area.

City officials say each station is equipped with ample lighting - allowing guests to safely charge up at any time. The stations must accessed through a ChargePoint card or the ChargePoint app.

“I would like to thank AMEA (Alabama Municipal Electric Authority) for providing a grant to help make this project possible,” said Brent Poteet, director of OPS. “With more accessible chargers, the community will be able to comfortably purchase plug-in electric vehicles without worrying about a lack of charging stations.”

Two EV chargers have been installed at the following locations:

  • 601 S. Railroad Ave. – beneath Sixth Street bridge
  • 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail – Marriott Grand National
  • 1032 S. Railroad Ave. – Train Depot
  • 205 S. Ninth Street – Courthouse Square

The city says it has applied for several additional grants to allow for the future installation of direct current fast charging stations.

