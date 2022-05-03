Phenix City’s Justyn Ross signs with Kansas City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Justyn Ross, a Central High School football alum turned Clemson wide receiver, is off to the next level. Today, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

He joins former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell on the roster, who was on the Chiefs’ practice squad last year. Ross sat out the 2020 season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area and he had surgery to repair it. He came back last season, earning the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, and put up the best numbers on the team with 46 catches and 514 yards. He also had three touchdowns. He missed the end of the season due to a foot injury. Combined with his first two campaigns, Ross totaled 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games 24 starts.

