Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Macon Road in Columbus.
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, one man died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkins Road on April 29.
Bryan says the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Diego Ramos.
The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating the crash. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.