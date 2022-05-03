Business Break
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Macon Road in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, one man died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Macon Road and Jenkins Road on April 29.

Bryan says the victim has been identified as 64-year-old Diego Ramos.

The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating the crash. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

