Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and firefighters are currently on the scene of a wreck that occurred at the intersection of Williams Road and Fountain Court.

The accident involved two vehicles and is causing significant traffic delays.

Authorities are working to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

