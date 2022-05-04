2 teens charged in Valley, Lanett kidnapping and shooting incident

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Two teenagers are behind bars in connection to a kidnapping and shooting incident in east Alabama.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jamarious Tyshawn Holley, of Goodwater, AL, and 18-year-old Gavin Jhysquese Blake, of Dadeville, AL, Wednesday morning.

On April 13, authorities say they responded to a report of kidnapping in progress and a person who had been shot in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue in Valley. A female was reportedly pulled into a vehicle against her will. Police say her male associates feared for her safety and attempted to follow the suspected vehicle. According to police, both parties continued to the I-85 rest area between exits 77 and 79 in Lanett where a male exited the suspected vehicle and fired a handgun into the vehicle that followed them.

The incident left a male with a single gunshot injury and the shooter reentered the suspected vehicle and fled the scene, police say. Despite his injury, authorities say the driver of the second vehicle continued to follow the suspects to the intersection of Chambers County Road 388 and U.S. Highway 29. Units from the Valley and Lanett police departments then made contact with the suspected vehicle.

Police say one suspect remained on the scene and the other fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers located the male shooting victim and the female who police say was forced into the vehicle of the suspects; she sustained minor injuries.

The U.S. Marshal Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Lanett police with the arrest of Holley and Blake. They are both charged with attempted murder, second-degree kidnapping, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

No further details are available as authorities continue to investigate.

