Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

33-acre residental development breaks ground today in South Columbus

NeighborWorks planning to bring affordable housing to South Columbus for nearly 100 families
NeighborWorks planning to bring affordable housing to South Columbus for nearly 100 families
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - NeighborWorks Columbus broke ground this morning for Elliott’s Walk, a 33-acre residential development located off Victory Drive and surrounded by Bull Creek

This construction is the nonprofit’s most significant project and the most extensive housing development South Columbus has seen in over 50 years.

The development will contain 43 single-family homes, 56 multi-family homes and 130 units available for people 55 and older.

Construction of this housing area will be broken down into several phases, with the first phase including 20 single-family units.

CEO of NeighborWorks Cathy Williams said, “So this a combination of years of work and vision that started from Hal Averett who knew this area, because of his church First Baptist served here with Victory Mission here.”

NeighborWorks Columbus is a community based nonprofit enterprise that offers programs and services to empower customers to achieve their dreams of homeownership

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

EXPLAINER: T-SPLOST option returns to 2022 ballot
Phenix City Elementary School hosts Chattahoochee Valley’s first national STEM induction ceremony
Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the...
Alabama church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places list
Police looking for missing man last seen in Phenix City
Police searching for missing man last seen in Phenix City