33-acre residental development breaks ground today in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - NeighborWorks Columbus broke ground this morning for Elliott’s Walk, a 33-acre residential development located off Victory Drive and surrounded by Bull Creek

This construction is the nonprofit’s most significant project and the most extensive housing development South Columbus has seen in over 50 years.

The development will contain 43 single-family homes, 56 multi-family homes and 130 units available for people 55 and older.

Construction of this housing area will be broken down into several phases, with the first phase including 20 single-family units.

CEO of NeighborWorks Cathy Williams said, “So this a combination of years of work and vision that started from Hal Averett who knew this area, because of his church First Baptist served here with Victory Mission here.”

NeighborWorks Columbus is a community based nonprofit enterprise that offers programs and services to empower customers to achieve their dreams of homeownership

