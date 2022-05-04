90° heat today and tomorrow with not much rain yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on Wednesday and Thursday with our first official 90 degree highs of the season expected under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Rain coverage will be limited but there could be a few thundershowers from mid afternoon to early evening both days. Most won’t see any rain. That changes for a lot of us Friday as a cold front approaches! A 50 to 60% rain coverage is expected Friday, particularly from around midday through the afternoon and evening. Keep in mind some folks will still get missed! There is a risk for a couple strong to severe storms; spots of damaging winds and small hail are the main concerns. As a result, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We dry out over the weekend with increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity! Highs will still be in the low to mid 80. We’ll have mid to upper 50s by Sunday morning. Mother’s Day is looking warm and dry. Temperatures start heating up again next week with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sun. Rainfall isn’t in the forecast again through at least mid next week.

