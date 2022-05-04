Business Break
Alabama church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places list

Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - An Alabama church that was at the center of the voting rights movement in the 1960s is now eaten up by termites and damaged by water leaks.

Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma tops this year’s list of endangered historic places from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., works to highlight and preserve sites that are in danger of being lost.

A Brown Chapel member says the church shut down at the start of the pandemic, and members found extensive damage when they returned.

The building was constructed in 1908 and was the starting point for voting rights marches in 1965.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

