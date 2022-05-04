Business Break
Auburn, CACC ink partnership for select students seeking agricultural degrees

File: Auburn University's College of Agriculture building
File: Auburn University's College of Agriculture building(Source: Auburn University)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials from Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and Central Alabama Community College (CACC) signed a new partnership Wednesday morning.

Leaders say the agreement will provide a streamlined pathway into the College of Agriculture for CACC students meeting certain criteria.

“Students from Central Alabama Community College and similar schools have found great success in the College of Agriculture and in the careers that followed,” said Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture. “We are proud to partner with CACC to create opportunities like these for more students in the years to come.”

The program will apply to all 12 of the College of Agriculture’s undergraduate majors. Officials say participating CACC students must be in good academic standing with CACC while having at least a 2.5 GPA and a C or higher on all coursework. Additionally, students must meet all applicable prerequisites for admission to the College of Agriculture.

“Our goal at CACC is to provide as many opportunities for our students as possible,” said Jeff Lynn, president of CACC. “This partnership with Auburn University will provide a direct pathway for students who wish to transfer into the College of Agriculture.”

CACC students participating in the pathway program will complete their junior and senior years at Auburn after finishing up their freshman and sophomore years at CACC.

