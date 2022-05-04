Business Break
City of Smiths Station to hold emergency preparedness event

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is holding a Regional Emergency Preparedness Day this weekend.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Smiths Station Government Campus - located at 2336 Panther Parkway.

Helicopters, drone flights, K9 demonstrations, fire trucks and more will be on site! There will also be food trucks and giveaways.

