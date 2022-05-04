City of Smiths Station to hold emergency preparedness event

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is holding a Regional Emergency Preparedness Day this weekend.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Smiths Station Government Campus - located at 2336 Panther Parkway.

Helicopters, drone flights, K9 demonstrations, fire trucks and more will be on site! There will also be food trucks and giveaways.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.