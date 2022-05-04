Columbus nonprofit aims to help disadvantaged communities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A relatively new organization is looking to help improve the quality of life for people living in disadvantaged communities in parts of Georgia. News Leader 9 sat down with the women behind the organization, ‘Beginning New Outreach’, and learned more on how they’re starting with people here in our backyard.

From food and clothing outreach to leadership programs aimed at mentoring the youth, Beginning New Outreach, a faith-based nonprofit in it’s third year, is looking to make a big difference in disadvantaged communities, starting in south Columbus. The organization list their mission is to improve life skills and increase the economic and daily living potential of youth, families, and communities in the disadvantaged communities in South Georgia. They say this will assist in them be­coming self-sufficient and productive members of society. Currently they have three key programs they provide to the community:

Food Outreach to food insecure families every other month

Clothing Outreach to homeless children and adults in the South Columbus community

Youth Leadership Program to provide mentoring to youth ages 10 – 18 years old

“Often times we talk a lot about what children shouldn’t do but we want to replace what they shouldn’t do with important things they should do. So not just talk about the negative behaviors but work on things positive for them to be able to do,” said Chief Executive officer Trenise Holloway.

With that emphasis on boosting positive behavior, the nonprofit’s youth leadership program looks to tackle four main pillars, which are preventing teen pregnancy through abstinence, preventing teen drinking and drug use, preventing bullying and increasing college and career readiness, according to Holloway. The nonprofit has received two federal grants that will aid in support of their preventing teen pregnancy and preventing teen drinking and drug use pillars. They tell News Leader 9 they are excited about the opportunities these grants will provide for youth and looking to partner with youth organizations to spread the word regarding their services.

The drug prevention project will provide ongoing mentoring for youth at-risk of using or abusing drugs, or have family members at-risk of using or abusing drugs. Education will be delivered through evidence-based Substance Abuse Prevention Program curriculum paired with Positive Youth Development (PYD). This will help participants voluntarily refrain from use of illegal substances and alcohol (specifically opioid related substances), and pro­mote so­cial & emo­tional well-being and healthy transitions to adulthood to high-risk & vulnerable youth ages 11-17.

The Sexual Risk Avoidance project will deliver evidence-based Sexual Risk Avoidance Education (SRAE) curriculum paired with Positive Youth Development (PYD) to help participants voluntarily refrain from non-marital sexual activity, pro­mote so­cial & emo­tional well-being and make healthy transitions to adulthood. This will be delivered to high-risk & vulnerable youth ages 10-18.

However, aiming to tackle so many issues plaguing Columbus at once is no easy task. Chief Operations officer, Nakia Walker said they can’t do it alone. She told News Leader 9 one of the biggest things they’re looking for is partnerships with other organizations and mentors to lend a helping hand in changing the life of people who need the help the most.

Walker said, “The more a child is mentored, the more likely they are to be inspired.”

“That’s what we’re looking for to help decrease the violence and the things we’re seeing as far as gangs and violence and different crimes and increase the positive behavior,” echoed Chief Executive Officer Holloway.

For more information on what the nonprofit has to offer or how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.