Columbus State police seize weapons, methamphetamine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University police confiscated two handguns and suspected methamphetamine from a suspect in the downtown area during a protective patrol.

According to their Facebook page, the CSU Police Department is committed to ensuring that their campuses are safe places to work, live and go to school.

If you see anything suspicious, you are encouraged to call 911 or 706-507-8911.

