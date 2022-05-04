Business Break
Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Columbus store

By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The saying “sweet summertime” has a whole new meaning now that Crumbl Cookies has set an opening date.

The gourmet cookie business is located right off of Bradley Park Drive - at 1635 Whittlesey Rd, Suite 450A.

“Crumbl Cookies is a fantastic company started by two cousins in 2017 and is now the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. My son and I are excited to be a part of this incredible organization that not only bakes amazing cookies but strives to engage our customers with happiness and build friendships in the community,” said Crumbl Cookies Columbus owner Rob Murphy.

What makes Crumbl Cookies unique is that there’s never one cookie the same - meaning each week, the menu rotates to give customers 4-5 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy.

The grand opening is set for May 12 at 8 a.m.

For more information on Crumbl Cookies or to apply for a job, click HERE.

