Hot Weather Back on Thursday; Some Strong Storms Return on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat will be on heading into Thursday, which should be the hottest day of the year so far with many spots touching the low 90s in the afternoon with only a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. Most spots will stay dry, but the rain chances will be going up heading into Friday with a 40-50% coverage of showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side. Pockets of gusty winds and some small hail will be the main concerns, and we’ll keep an eye on it for you as the best chances will be coming into the mid morning through the late afternoon. For Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures will back off a bit on Saturday with low to mid 80s and only a slight chance at a few showers. For Mother’s Day, look for similar conditions but the rain coverage back at zero with plenty of sunshine. The air will be a lot less humid after the rain moves out on Friday. For next week, things will start off dry and warm, but look for a return to isolated showers and storms by the middle and end of the week. Temperatures may range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

