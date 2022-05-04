Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange student found in possession of firearm on school’s campus

(Associated Press)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - According to LaGrange police, a student was found with a gun in their backpack while on school property.

Troup County administration informed officers they believed a student had a weapon in their possession.

Police searched the minor and found a loaded handgun.

Authorities did not disclose the school’s name, and no injuries were reported.

For any further information, you are asked to contact Corporal R. Hall or Sergeant R. Perez at 706-883-2603

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
MCSO seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confiscates drugs, weapons in latest seizure

Latest News

Columbus State police seize weapons, methamphetamine
Columbus State police seize weapons, methamphetamine
President Joe Biden stops by Troy, Ala. facility to oversee missile production
Georgia primary sees record turnout on first day of voting
Georgia primary sees record turnout on first day of voting
EXPLAINER: SCOTUS leaked draft on abortion
EXPLAINER: SCOTUS leaked draft on abortion