LaGrange student found in possession of firearm on school’s campus
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - According to LaGrange police, a student was found with a gun in their backpack while on school property.
Troup County administration informed officers they believed a student had a weapon in their possession.
Police searched the minor and found a loaded handgun.
Authorities did not disclose the school’s name, and no injuries were reported.
For any further information, you are asked to contact Corporal R. Hall or Sergeant R. Perez at 706-883-2603
