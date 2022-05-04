Phenix City Elementary School hosts Chattahoochee Valley’s first national STEM induction ceremony

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Elementary School (PCES) presented the Chattahoochee Valley area’s first National STEM Honor Society Induction Ceremony today.

The ceremony recognized ten young scholars in the fourth and fifth grades who have earned this auspicious award by maintaining high averages in math, science and reading and obtaining over 180 hours in extracurricular STEM education.

These activities include robotics, racecar building and competition clubs like math team, smart lab course work and STEM embedded subjects.

Brandi Shoultz, co-advisor of the National Stem Honor Society said, “We’re just really grateful we’re thankful for the district and we’re thankful for our principal and assistant principal Dr. Golden and Ms. Weston and I’m truly thankful for Mr. Dunkle for spearheading the whole thing and letting me help.”

Chapter advisor James Dunkle added, “I’m thankful for everything that she said, the support that the school system gives us, and especially Ms. Shoultz. Can’t thank her enough for everything she’s done.”

Students also were honored with presentations from the Phenix City School Superintendent Randy Wilkes, PCES Principal Dr. Jake Golden IV, and both PCES Chapter N-STEM sponsors.

Several special guests were invited, including the Phenix City’s mayor, police chief, and fire chief.

Congratulations again!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.