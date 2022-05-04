Police searching for missing man last seen in Phenix City

ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Jerry Lee Mott was last seen in Phenix City by his family around 6 p.m. on April 28.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are asked to contact Inv. R. Johnson at 334-448-2839, Lt. A. Leslie at 334-448-2837 or the Phenix City Police Department 334-298-0611.

