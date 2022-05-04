Business Break
Police searching for missing man last seen in Phenix City

Police looking for missing man last seen in Phenix City
Police looking for missing man last seen in Phenix City(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Jerry Lee Mott was last seen in Phenix City by his family around 6 p.m. on April 28.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are asked to contact Inv. R. Johnson at 334-448-2839, Lt. A. Leslie at 334-448-2837 or the Phenix City Police Department 334-298-0611.

