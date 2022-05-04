President Joe Biden stops by Troy, Ala. facility to oversee missile production

TROY, Ala. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden headed back to Washington, D.C., following his stop in Alabama.

He stopped by the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy to oversee the production of javelin missiles that are currently being used in Ukraine.

News Leader 9 was there, and we have more on this presidential visit.

Biden was in rural Pike County, Alabama, today.

This area has now become a centerpiece for the United States’ response to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

This Lockheed Martin Facility sits on 4,000 acres in a quiet wooded area. Behind the gates, the 600 plus local employees are feverishly building missiles to send off for foreign aid to Ukraine.

The president highlighted the importance of the work being done just outside of Troy, Alabama.

President Biden wanted to tour the facility and continue his push to Congress to pass his funding plan to help Ukraine.

He still states this is Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but the signs at the event and the missiles heading overseas leave no doubt where Washington’s support lies.

