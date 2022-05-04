Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Joe Biden stops by Troy, Ala. facility to oversee missile production

By Ben Stanfield
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVM) - President Joe Biden headed back to Washington, D.C., following his stop in Alabama.

He stopped by the Lockheed Martin Facility in Troy to oversee the production of javelin missiles that are currently being used in Ukraine.

News Leader 9 was there, and we have more on this presidential visit.

Biden was in rural Pike County, Alabama, today.

This area has now become a centerpiece for the United States’ response to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

This Lockheed Martin Facility sits on 4,000 acres in a quiet wooded area. Behind the gates, the 600 plus local employees are feverishly building missiles to send off for foreign aid to Ukraine.

The president highlighted the importance of the work being done just outside of Troy, Alabama.

President Biden wanted to tour the facility and continue his push to Congress to pass his funding plan to help Ukraine.

He still states this is Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but the signs at the event and the missiles heading overseas leave no doubt where Washington’s support lies.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
MCSO seizure
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office confiscates drugs, weapons in latest seizure

Latest News

Georgia primary sees record turnout on first day of voting
Georgia primary sees record turnout on first day of voting
EXPLAINER: SCOTUS leaked draft on abortion
EXPLAINER: SCOTUS leaked draft on abortion
President Joe Biden stops by Troy, Ala. facility to oversee missile production
President Joe Biden stops by Troy, Ala. facility to oversee missile production
Columbus unveils new trail signs to mark 25th anniversary of sewer treatment system
Columbus unveils new trail signs to mark 25th anniversary of sewer treatment system