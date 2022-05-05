Business Break
Boil water notice issued for Americus

A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Americus.

The notice says residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Residents are also asked to use bottled water.

The advisory applies to all residences and businesses that were not pre-qualified to be open during water interruptions.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

