Advertisement

Columbus Bar Association celebrates longest-serving state representative for annual Law Day presentation

(Source: Georgia House of Representatives)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was the annual Law Day presentation. To celebrate, the Columbus Bar Association honored one of the longest-serving state representatives.

With 48 years under his belt, Calvin Smyre is the longest-serving member of the Georgia House of Representatives.

The Columbus native is retiring as he prepares to serve as US Ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

During his time in office, Smyre authored various legislation involving making Martin Luther King’s birthday a state holiday, creating the Georgia Dome and creating the new Georgia flag without the Confederate emblem.

“It’s quite an honor to be able to serve in the House for 48 years and then you get a call from the president asking you to serve your country and I look forward to that. I’m in the process now of going through Senate confirmation,” expressed Smyre.

Smyre says his ambassadorial position will last for two years.

The Liberty Bell Award he received today is given to non-lawyers in honor of their exemplary service and contributions to the rule of law.

