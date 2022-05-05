Columbus murder suspect pleads not guilty to death of missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded not guilty in court following the shooting death of a missing man.

On April 27, officers responded to Olde Town Drive in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim, John Bishop, on the ground with two gunshot wounds to the back.

Police say the alleged shooter, Dante Williams, was on the scene and a gun was on the ground when officers arrived.

Williams was arrested with no incident. In court Thursday, police said a security camera that captured the shooting. The camera captures Bishop appearing to attempt to exit the vehicle with his back to Williams. Seconds later, there were gunshots and Bishop falling to the pavement.

Investigators say evidence from the video shows that there was a conversation appearing to have been happening between the two men in the car just before Bishop attempts to exit the vehicle. The video also shows Williams climbing over the console in the car to exit the vehicle and walk across the street to a nearby front yard and began pacing back and forth.

A witness shortly drove up on the scene and saw Bishop lying on the pavement and Williams pacing in the yard. EMS arrived after and transported the Bishop to the hospital where he later died.

Bishop was reported missing just one day prior, April 26, before he was located safely. He died in the shooting the next day.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court with bonds to be set. Williams was ordered to have no contact with the victims family.

