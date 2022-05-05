Columbus Police Department honors women, men keeping communities safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department honored the brave women and men who work to keep our community safe.

The department gave out awards to over 30 officers and employees in its annual awards ceremony.

Along with Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson, many other city officials filled the room.

Awards ranging from safe driving to longevity of service were all given out.

They also named the employee of the year and gave out awards for meritorious action, lifesaving and citizen awards.

Corporal Kenneth Rammage won officer of the year after stopping an attempted car theft on South Lumpkin Road. He caught the suspect after a chase.

They say the capture of the suspect means one less bad person on the city’s streets.

“I just feel grateful for the command staff that honor me and chosen me for this recognition, and more in so my family, I strive to be the best I can everyday,” said Rammage.

It is also Public Recognition Week, a time to thank dedicated public servants from federal, state and local governments across the country.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.