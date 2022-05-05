Business Break
Columbus police, family searching for critically missing man

Columbus police, family searching for critically missing man
Columbus police, family searching for critically missing man(Source: CPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the family of a missing man are worried for his safety.

William Lee Sullivan was last seen on May 4 on the 1100 block of Steve Mar Drive between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sullivan is described as a 6′2 white male, weighing about 245 lbs.

He was last seen driving a 2011 silver Chevy Traverse with a Georgia tag reading RZW5200.

According to authorities, Sullivan has suicidal ideations.

If you notice this individual, it is advised not to approach him and contact the 911 or Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 immediately.

