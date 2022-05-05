Business Break
Columbus State freezes school tuition for third consecutive year

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is freezing its tuition for the third year in a row.

The move comes as they’re also waiving SAT and ACT testing requirements for incoming first-year students.

Beginning this Fall, CSU students will see lower bills.

The decision came during a recent board meeting. The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted to eliminate special fees during the discussion.

This decision could save many undergrads over $500 a year.

With tuition costs also frozen, officials say off-campus students seeking bachelor’s degrees will pay over $3,000.

“I think CSU is actually one of the most affordable that I have seen on paper. But there are some things that I do feel like we overpay for. But I feel like it’d be the same anywhere else,” expressed Khyran Bush, a junior Computer Science Major.

Senior Business Major Bill Daffin added, “I have a lot of grants and scholarships where I haven’t really had to bug about the tuition costs. I guess I’m indifferent. It’s nice to know, but I probably wouldn’t have noticed otherwise.”

Students living off-campus should see a decrease of seven percent. In addition, those on campus will see a three percent drop in their costs.

Prospective CSU students living in nearby states like Florida, North/South Carolina, and Tennessee will also qualify for out-of-state tuition waivers due to this board meeting.

