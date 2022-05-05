Hot Thursday, Showers and Storms Friday - Some may be strong

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our first official 90° day of the year is expected today! Many of us will max out in the 90 to 92° range; a few spots will be hotter to the southeast (closer to Americus and Albany). We’ll have a warm breeze from time to time. There’s only a very slim chance of a stray shower or storm toward evening. Clouds increase tonight and we still won’t see anything more than a stray shower. Mostly cloudy Friday and turning breezy ahead of a cold front. It won’t be as hot as showers and storms head our way; in fact, highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A bit of rain is possible in the morning. However, the best opportunity for showers and storms is expected from late morning through the afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 60 to 70%; so some will get missed and plenty others won’t get more than a quarter inch or so. If you happen to get under a thunderstorm, you may receive a half inch to maybe one inch of rain. We are continuing our ALERT Day for Friday because of the possibility of some strong to severe storms from around 11 AM to 6 PM ET. An organized line of severe weather isn’t expected. However, pockets of strong winds and small hail are a possibility. The tornado threat is extremely low with this system. We start drying out Friday evening although there could be a stray shower through early Saturday. The weekend will feature increasing sunshine and much lower humidity! As a result, we’ll have highs near to just above 80 Saturday with low to mid 80s on Mother’s Day. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60. More sun than clouds for the first half of next week as temperatures start warming up again. Highs reach the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. There could be a few isolated showers by mid to late week but rainfall doesn’t look all that impressive right now. After all, May is typically one of our driest months.

