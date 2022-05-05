Business Break
LaGrange police arrested suspect for robbery, other charges

(KCTV5 News)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Officers with the LaGrange Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a robbery.

Police were dispatched to Smith Street regarding a theft.

After meeting with the victim, authorities determined the incident was linked to a robbery earlier that day at the intersection of North Greenwood Street and Broad Street.

Daquarious Johnson of Valley, Alabama, was found near the Checkers on Vernon Street and charged with robbery, aggravated stalking and cruelty to a child.

The suspect was out on a conditional bond at the time of the arrest.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the LaGrange police.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

