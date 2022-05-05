Man arrested on attempted murder charges in Smiths Station

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars on attempted murder charges.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Lee County SWAT Team arrested Corey Andrew Baxley on May 5 for two counts of attempted murder.

The incident happened on Lincolnshire Lane in Smiths Station - just off Lee Road 240.

News Leader 9 had a reporter on the scene earlier this morning and says a SWAT vehicle was parked in a driveway and several law enforcement officers could be seen wearing helmets and carrying guns at this home in the Staffordshire subdivision.

Several people were escorted from the home.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details on this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.