MILITARY MATTERS: Georgia Captain Helped Write New Army Policies to Help Parents

By Jason Dennis
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTVM) - Being a parent isn’t an easy job. Add that to serving in the Army, and it’s even more challenging. That’s why the Army has introduced new policies for new parents, pregnant and postpartum soldiers.

Recruiting soldiers but retaining families is the goal of a new policy change for new parents in the Army. It was a grassroots effort led by a Captain Dominique Dove on Fort Stewart near Savannah. She serves in the 3rd ID, and is also mom to a soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter.

“While being pregnant, I realized there were some regulations that could use a little bit of change, and I wanted to help my soldiers,” Dove said.

Capt. Dove, along with other soldiers from across the country, helped write some new policies for the Army. Some of the 12 new changes include extending the exemption period for some physical tests, leave for soldiers experiencing pregnancy loss, as well as the option to take professional military education courses while pregnant or postpartum.

“Some soldiers get out of the Army due to having a new family and the complications that come with it, and now they can stay. The Army is about families and people first,” Captain Dove added.

The changes also extend the one-year deployment deferment period following a birth to both parents, not just the mother.

“It’s important to include both parents in the policies, because a vast majority of our Army has children or will have children,” Captain Dove said.

These big changes, taking effect immediately, were led by women who serve our country every day.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

