Naval Museum in Columbus receives remains of warship from American Civil War

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - History has made its way to Columbus as the Civil War Naval Museum received some of the remains of the CSS Georgia, also known as the State of Georgia and Ladies’ Ram.

“CSS Georgia is now the seventh ship from the Civil War that is any state that to be exhibit today there is only seven and this is it so the National Civil War Museum will have three of them The Chattahoochee, the Jackson and now the Georgia,” said executive director Holly Wait.

The museum received a propeller, shaft, anchor and some more minor artifacts from the ship.

CSS Georgia was a warship built in Savannah in 1862 during the American Civil War to defend the city of Savannah and Fort Jackson.

When her steam engines turned out to lack sufficient power for offensive use, Georgia was anchored in the Savannah River as a floating battery.

