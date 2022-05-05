Business Break
One dead after shooting at gas station on Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a late Wednesday night shooting on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

On May 4, Phenix City police were called to the scene of a Marathon gas station on Highway 80 in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Thomas. Sumbry says Thomas was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2 a.m.

The homicide is being investigated by the Phenix City Police Department.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

