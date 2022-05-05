Rapids hire Warren van der Westhuizen as Director of Soccer Ops.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a successful first season in Columbus, the Rapids are hiring a new Director of Soccer Operations. Warren van der Westhuizen, a South Africa native, is now tasked with leading the organization from top to bottom.

van der Westhuizen is a Clayton State University Hall of Famer. He posted 37 shutouts over four seasons there as a goalkeeper. He has collegiate GK coaching experience at Clayton State and Columbus State, among others.

To hear from van der Westhuizen, please see our video above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.