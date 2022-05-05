Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rapids hire Warren van der Westhuizen as Director of Soccer Ops.

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a successful first season in Columbus, the Rapids are hiring a new Director of Soccer Operations. Warren van der Westhuizen, a South Africa native, is now tasked with leading the organization from top to bottom.

van der Westhuizen is a Clayton State University Hall of Famer. He posted 37 shutouts over four seasons there as a goalkeeper. He has collegiate GK coaching experience at Clayton State and Columbus State, among others.

To hear from van der Westhuizen, please see our video above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Justyn Ross signs with Kansas City
Phenix City’s Justyn Ross signs with Kansas City
Harris County presents Challenger Division Softball
Harris County presents Challenger Division Softball
What hockey means to Jerome Bechard
What hockey means to Jerome Bechard
How Auburn High's Charlie Sexton became a track star
How Auburn High’s Charlie Sexton became a track star