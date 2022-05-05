Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday; Drier & Pleasant for Mother’s Day Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officially made it to 90 degrees on Thursday, the first 90 degree day since September 21st of 2021. We know we have many more to come this year, but we will take a break from the 90s for the next few days. Rain and storms will arrive on Friday (after some patchy dense fog in the morning), and some storms around here could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main concerns. The tornado risk is low, but a couple can’t be ruled out. The good news is, lower humidity and drier air will build back in for Mother’s Day weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday, and low to mid 80s on Mother’s Day. Rain coverage will be at zero, and morning lows will be a lot cooler with mostly 50s early Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. Early net week, we will see the highs climbing back to the mid 80s in most spots with mostly sunny skies. Our next chances for rain - albeit low coverages - will return for Wednesday through next Saturday with a 10-20% coverage of showers. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

