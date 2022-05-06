ALERT DAY: Tracking possible strong to severe storms Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mostly cloudy for much of this Friday. One band of showers and some storms are moving through this morning. However, the highest rain coverage (around 60 to 80%) is expected around midday through mid afternoon.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO WATCH OUR RADAR.]

Showers and storms likely on Friday, some strong, especially between 11 AM and 6 PM ET. (WTVM Weather)

Some storms may be strong or severe from 11 AM to 6 PM ET capable of producing damaging winds in spots, a bit of hail and maybe a brief tornado. This doesn’t look like a tornado outbreak. Some won’t even get all that much rain.

Showers and storms likely on Friday, some strong, especially between 11 AM and 6 PM ET. (WTVM Weather)

It will be breezy with gusty winds even when it’s not raining. Winds will pick up through the afternoon out of the west and southwest. Gusts of 25 to 30 mph are in the forecast. It will remain quite breezy tonight and even Saturday. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers and storms likely on Friday, some strong, especially between 11 AM and 6 PM ET. (WTVM Weather)

The weekend is expected to be dry. We’ll have a blend of sun and clouds this weekend. The biggest thing you’ll notice is the humidity gets wiped away! Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s after starting off in the 50s to near 60.

Drier and less humid for the weekend. (WTVM Weather)

Sunday morning will be our coolest with many spots likely in the low to mid 50s! It will be a dry and comfortably warm Mother’s Day with highs near to just above 80 degrees. We warm up a bit next week with highs mostly in the 80s. It doesn’t look as hot as previously thought.

A comfortable Sunday is in the forecast. (WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.