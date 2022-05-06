Business Break
Auburn’s EAGLES Program graduates first class of students

(Source: Auburn University)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Spring graduation is right around the corner for many students, but the Auburn University EAGLES Program had its ceremony on Friday morning.

Nine students from Auburn University EAGLES Program participated in the Spring commencement ceremonies.

EAGLES stands for Education to Accomplish Growth in Life Experience for Success.

It is a non-degree program focusing on academic enrichment, the teaching of personal and social skills, independent living skills, health and wellness enhancement and integrated work experiences.

Friday morning, these EAGLES had their end-of-the-year celebration, awards and graduation.

EAGLES students Sarah Weldon and Rosa Juan say getting to graduate is a significant accomplishment.

“I am very excited because I have been here for two years, and it just shows how much we’ve all achieved, you know to make it this far,” expressed Juan.

Weldon added, “I’m actually staying two more years to finish my career here at Auburn.”

Congratulations to all the graduating students this weekend!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

