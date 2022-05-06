Business Break
Columbus Fire Department holds first annual awards gala

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Columbus Fire Department honored the 2021 retirees.

The department celebrated the retiree and announced the Firefighter of the Year.

This ceremony is the department’s first annual awards gala.

Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull said he wants to continue this tradition every year.

“You know they are committed to protecting their community, and it’s just good to be able to recognize, you know, certain individuals for achievements throughout the year,” expressed Shull.

During the gala, attendees also got a chance to enter into a raffle to win a television and other prizes.

