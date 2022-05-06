Columbus police searching for 70-year-old missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department needs the public’s assistance finding a missing man.

70-year-old Jacob “Jake” Plumberg was last seen on May 4 around 7:40 a.m. on 13th Street in Columbus.

According to authorities, he sometimes walks with help from a cane or walker.

Plumerburg is described as being 5′8 and weighing about 180 lbs.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 or call 911.

