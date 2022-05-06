Business Break
Court appearance for suspects in 2020 Upatoi home invasion, murder delayed due to evidence backlog

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UPATOI, Ga. (WTVM) - The six suspects charged in the 2020 murder of Cross Henderson were supposed to report to Recorder’s Court today.

However, none of the suspects from this case were in the courtroom.

Ceuion English, Anthony Foster, Trevonuis Williams, Laqwane Kindred, Mercedes Kraft and a female juvenile are accused of the home invasion and robbery that killed Henderson two years ago.

All the suspects pleaded not guilty.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently behind on processing evidence, which delays the case.

Also, as of right now, the district attorney says they are not ready to take this case to trial.

Officials mentioned no specific date or time for a future court date.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

