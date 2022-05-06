Local Columbus flower shop owner shares best gifts for moms this Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday is Mother’s Day, and flower shops are getting ready for the orders that are sure to come.

News Leader 9 stopped by Hazel’s Flowers & Gifts to see how they’re getting ready for the holiday.

There’s a fresh flower shortage underway, so be sure to shop early.

Website Retail-Me-Not did a survey this year, and it shows shoppers plan to spend on average $134 on Mother’s Day Gifts. That’s a $120 increase from last year.

Some other ideas to celebrate mothers could be a nice dinner.

The survey found that 30 percent of moms hope for some good eats.

A gift certificate to a spa would also be good if that’s something your mom would like.

“Don’t forget to always buy mom some fresh flowers. Beautiful fresh flowers always make her smile,” said Hazel Thomas, the flower shop owner.

So on your way home tonight or your next trip to the grocery store, grab a card and write a note to tell your mom how much she means to you.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.