MCSO seized multiple firearms, money, drugs during search warrant execution

MCSO seized multiple firearms, money, drugs during search warrant execution
MCSO seized multiple firearms, money, drugs during search warrant execution(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search warrant was executed in Muscogee County on May 5.

The following was seized:

  • Five firearms
  • 3 grams of cocaine
  • 2 lbs. of marijuana
  • 1.5 lbs. of synthetic marijuana
  • Drug-related objects
  • An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, along with the FBI, DEA, and Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, all assist in the execution of this warrant.

According to authorities, updates will follow as more information becomes available during the investigation.

