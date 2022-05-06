MCSO seized multiple firearms, money, drugs during search warrant execution
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search warrant was executed in Muscogee County on May 5.
The following was seized:
- Five firearms
- 3 grams of cocaine
- 2 lbs. of marijuana
- 1.5 lbs. of synthetic marijuana
- Drug-related objects
- An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, along with the FBI, DEA, and Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, all assist in the execution of this warrant.
According to authorities, updates will follow as more information becomes available during the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.