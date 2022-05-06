Mother, daughter of well-known furniture store to open new business in Columbus

Business Break
Mother, daughter of well-known furniture store opens new shop in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and daughter of a well-known furniture store that closed in 2019 will carry on the family business.

Lorri and Miranda McMurry are opening Recliner Gallery Plus. Their former store, McMurry’s Furniture Store, served the Valley for over 25 years but closed its doors in 2019 due to the passing of owner, husband and father, Glenn McMurry.

Recliner Gallery Plus’s Grand Opening is set for May 2 and continues through May 17.

The shop is located at 6713 Flat Rock Court in Midland.

