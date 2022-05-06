Business Break
Roadway open after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on U.S. 280 in Lee Co.

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The roadway is reopen after a multiple vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lee County.

On May 6, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a crash involving a school bus near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Lee Road 257 left the road closed until approximately 10 a.m.

It is confirmed at this time that the bus is a Lee County School District bus.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash and if there are any injuries.

ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

