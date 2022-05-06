Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District announces Teacher of the Year at gala

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) held the Teacher of the Year Gala.

Fifty-two honorees were celebrated, and the school district announced the teacher of the year.

Vannessa Ellis, a Veterans Memorial Middle School teacher, is the 2022 Teacher of the Year.

She has been an educator for 11 years.

The selection committee was impressed with Ellis’ connection to her students and her commitment to helping make them productive members of the community.

It was a sell-out crowd of more than 1,000 teachers and community leaders for the Columbus Convention and Trade Center event.

‘’It is a privilege to honor these teachers who have been through so much during the pandemic and now coming out of the pandemic everything that they have done to take care of their students to take care of our students in our community it’s just amazing,” said MEEF Executive Director Marquette McKnight.

The top ten honorees also received a $500 honorarium, the top three got $1,000 and the Muscogee County Teacher of the Year will be featured on a billboard and receive a $5,000 honorarium.

