Severe Weather Risk Has Ended; Pleasant, Breezy, & Cooler (than we’ve been) Mother’s Day Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The severe weather threat has ended across the Chattahoochee Valley, and skies will turn mostly clear tonight with much drier air building back in. Low humidity will stick around for our Mother’s Day weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and a mix of clouds and sun. The overnight lows will be much cooler for Mother’s Day morning with low to mid 50s in many spots, and we can’t even rule out a few upper 40s in the cooler spots. Those cooler morning lows will stick around through early next week, but highs will start to climb back to the low and mid 80s. Look for a lot of sunshine through Thursday, but by NEXT Friday and next weekend, we’ll mention the slight chance of a shower or storm back in the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 80s because of some more clouds and that chance at a passing shower.

