AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Schools will be closed Friday, May 6, due to the continued water restrictions and possible severe weather predicted that would impact students’ transportation, according to Walter Knighton, Superintendent of Sumter County Schools.

All faculty and staff will report as normal.

