Sumter County schools closed Friday due to water restrictions, possible severe weather
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - With the possible severe weather and water restrictions in Americus, students at Sumter County schools will not report to school tomorrow, May 6.
All faculty and staff are still required to report to campus as usual.
Superintendent Walter Knighton says they are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued support.
