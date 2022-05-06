Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sumter County schools closed Friday due to water restrictions, possible severe weather

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - With the possible severe weather and water restrictions in Americus, students at Sumter County schools will not report to school tomorrow, May 6.

All faculty and staff are still required to report to campus as usual.

Superintendent Walter Knighton says they are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued support.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Columbus residents found guilty after stealing over $900K in multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Macon Road in Columbus
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Columbus woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of boyfriend
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Two-vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Williams Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on 13th St. in Phenix City

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday; Drier & Pleasant for Mother’s Day Weekend
Dry and hot Thursday before showers and storms move in Friday.
Hot Thursday, Showers and Storms Friday - Some may be strong
Derek Kinkade
Hot Weather Back on Thursday; Some Strong Storms Return on Friday
The heat is on Wednesday and Thursday with our first official 90 degree highs of the season...
90° heat today and tomorrow with not much rain yet