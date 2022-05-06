Business Break
Third suspect arrested for 2020 kidnapping, murder of Auburn teen

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2020 kidnapping and murder of an Auburn teenager, Thomas Green.

30-year-old Damian Timez Williams was arrested on May 4 for a capital murder indictment handed down by a Lee County Grand Jury.

He is one of three suspects in this case.

Investigators say, Williams, Jaquay Brunson and march Wigley kidnapped Green and shot him multiple times.

Green’s body was found in a wooded area in the Waverly community in Lee County.

If you have any additional information about this case, you are encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

