Two men arrested by Opelika police for drug trafficking
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested two men following a search warrant.

Officers executed the warrant in the 1400 block of Crawford Road.

During the search, police recovered a large amount of drugs and stolen weapons.

30-year-old Kentavious Heard and 28-year-old Jaylon Collier were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, this case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit at 334-705-5220.

