26-year-old man dies nearly two months after Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died nearly two months after being shot in Columbus.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Brandon Jones was pronounced dead the ICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Jones was the victim of a March 17 shooting on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue. His body will go to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.