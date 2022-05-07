Business Break
26-year-old man dies nearly two months after Columbus shooting

(WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died nearly two months after being shot in Columbus.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Brandon Jones was pronounced dead the ICU at Piedmont Columbus Regional shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Jones was the victim of a March 17 shooting on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue. His body will go to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

