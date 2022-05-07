Business Break
Americus water deemed safe to drink again; boil advisory lifted

(WRDW)
By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials in Americus have determined the city’s water is again safe to drink.

Two days ago, a boil water advisory was issued for residences and businesses that were not pre-qualified to be open during water interruptions.

City Water and Waste Project Manager Howard Tibbett says on Friday an inspection was conducted on the clearwell interior at Water Treatment Plant 1. He says the results from the inspection indicated no foreign contamination was in the clearwell that could be harmful to public health.

A bacterial sampling was also completed Friday for the clearwell in addition to 12 sample locations within the system. Officials say Saturday results show no evidence of bacteria within the system.

With all sample results meeting safe-drinking water standards, the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

