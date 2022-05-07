Father dies rescuing 6-year-old son from near-drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Search efforts are underway following a drowning at Lake Harding in Alabama.

Officers received calls at approximately 4:30 CT about the incident.

Officials say a boater heard screaming and went out to assist the victims.

The boater was able to rescue a six-year-old boy. However, he was unable to save his father.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the father went into the lake to save his son from drowning.

The incident occurred in the Halawakee Creek area, east of the Chattahoochee Valley Railroad trestle.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and dive teams are assisting in the search and are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours.

No body has been discovered as of yet.

